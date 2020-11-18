Luca Brasi announce new album ‘Everything Is Tenuous’

Luca Brasi have delivered some good news for fans, announcing of their fifth studio album ‘Everything Is Tenuous’.

Alongside the announcement of the album, which is due out Friday 12 February, the band have unveiled a brand new single, ‘Every Time You’re Here (I’m Gone)’.

The Tasmanian four-piece have also shared a music video for the song, which you can watch below:

“Using songs is a great way to get it out there, stuff that is hard to say, but that you always mean to,” frontman Tyler Richardson said of the song.

“I owe my friends and my partner Alix the world, I don’t think you could ever properly explain what people mean, but ‘Every Time You’re Here’ is an attempt to do so. I owe them the world, here’s an attempt to let them know.”



‘Every Time You’re Here (I’m Gone)’ marks the fourth single we’ve heard from the album so far, following ‘Tangled; Content’, ‘This Selfish Love’ and ‘Dying To Feel Alive’.

“A lot of the record is about the fragility of life, I’ve been thinking about how a lot of things stay, a lot change, and a lot just completely disappear,” Richardson said of the album.

“I don’t necessarily think any of the above is bad, there’s zero you can do to change it, but all the same, it’s on my brain a lot. Everything really is tenuous and sometimes a lifetime feels like a lifetime, sometimes a lifetime feels like a second.”

The ‘Everything Is Tenuous’ artwork is:

The ‘Everything Is Tenuous’ tracklisting is:

1. Never The Right Time

2. Dying To Feel Alive

3. Tangled; Content

4. Remiss of me

5. This Selfish Love

6. Restless

7. The Truth

8. Led Astray

9. Every Time You’re Here (I’m Gone)

10. Sea Sick (feat. Kat Edwards)