Luca Brasi announce their first post-COVID tour in Tasmania

Tasmanian rock band Luca Brasi have announced their first post-COVID tour in their home state.

The four-piece took to Instagram this morning (August 13) to share the news that they’ll be playing acoustic shows in Hobart, Launceston and the coastal town of St Helens. The announced dates quickly sold out, prompting the band to add more shows for each location.

“We’re stoked to say we’ll be strapping on the coward sticks and playing some acoustic shows around Tassie next month,” they said in their initial post.

“Very, very excited to do these shows and see a whole bunch of you again!”

Support will come from Canberra-born, Hobart-based musician Kat Edwards.

In February this year, the band released their first single for 2020, ‘This Selfish Love’, along with the announcement of a headline tour with New York band Drug Church. They were supposed to embark on the nation-wide stint from April-May this year, but were forced to cancel it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are rescheduling our dates into the future, so please bear with us,” they wrote on their social media at the time of the cancellation.

“We hope to have an announcement about new dates as soon as possible. Drug Church are unable to travel and we are seeing venues restrict shows already.”

The outfit are yet to announce if the tour will be going ahead at a later date.

While in isolation, Luca Brasi kept themselves busy, recording a split single with Melbourne’s Slowly Slowly. Each band produced one song, with Luca Brasi penning the title track ‘Yossarian’, and Slowly Slowly contributing the predominantly acoustic ‘Slow Learner’. It was released as a limited edition 7” vinyl which sold out almost immediately.

Tickets for Luca Brasi’s tour can be found here.

Luca Brasi’s 2020 Tasmanian tour dates:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 3-Saturday 5 – Hobart, Altar

Friday 11-Saturday 12 – St Helens, Portland Memorial Hall

Thursday 17-Saturday 19 – Launceston, Royal Oak Hotel