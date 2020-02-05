News Music News

Luca Brasi drop new single and announce a headline tour

Tasmania’s illustrious rock band released their new single, ‘This Selfish Love’, today.

Anna Rose
Luca Brasi
Luca Brasi CREDIT: Josh Biondi

Tasmanian rockers Luca Brasi have released a brand new single, ‘This Selfish Love’, today (Feb 6). The band’s vocalist, Tyler Richardson, said of the new track, “This tune is a bit of a deep dive into watching life unfold in front of you.

“Sometimes I look back and wonder what the hell happened, then get all nostalgic, the realise all that stuff doesn’t matter. What really matters is right now, hold onto that.”

Check out ‘This Selfish Love’ below.

In celebration of the new track, Luca Brasi have also announced a tour of the mainland beginning at the end of April, their first capital city headline tour in over a year.

'This Selfish Love' Australian Tour 2020, presented by triple j & New World Artists.Here we go, back on the road…

Posted by Luca Brasi on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Hinting at a massive line-up of international and local artists curated by Luca Brasi, the band announced the supporting acts for the upcoming tour. Making their first and highly anticipated trip to Australia are New Yorkers Drug Church, with Canberra’s Moaning Lisa and fellow Tasmanian Kat Edwards also on the bill.

‘This Selfish Love’ is out February 6 via Cooking Vinyl Australia. Tickets for the tour are on sale Monday February 10 at 9am AEDT.

Luca Brasi The Selfish Love Tour 2020
Brisbane, The Tivoli (April 30)
Sydney, Metro Theatre (May 1)
Hobart, Odeon Theatre (2)
Fremantle, Freo. Social (7)
Adelaide, UniBar, (8)
Melbourne, The Forum (9)

