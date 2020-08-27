Luca Brasi drop reflective new single, ‘Dying To Feel Alive’

Tasmanian rockers Luca Brasi have today released new single, ‘Dying To Feel Alive’, taken from their forthcoming EP.

It marks the third taste fans have heard from the yet-to-be-titled EP, following singles ‘This Selfish Love’ and ‘Yossarian’.

“(It’s) a reflection on resting on your laurels, but also trying to feel positive about good things, and taking stock,” frontman Tyler Richardson said of the song in a press statement.

Advertisement

“Pressing pause feels impossible most of the time, running myself ragged is the only time I even think about giving myself a break. Gotta have a second to feel the sun on your face when you can grab it.”

Check out the lyric video for ‘Dying To Feel Alive’ below:

Alongside the new release, Luca Brasi have also revealed that their recently announced post-COVID tour in their home state of Tasmania next month, has sold out. Fellow Tassie singer-songwriter Kat Edwards will join the band on all shows.

Back in June Luca Brasi released a split single with Slowly Slowly. Luca Brasi’s offering was called ‘Yossarian’, about the protagonist of Joseph Heller’s 1961 novel Catch-22, while Slowly Slowly dropped an acoustic track, ‘Slow Learner’.

Advertisement

Slowly Slowly released their third album ‘Race Car Blues’ back in February, alongside a planned national tour which was then postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.