Luca Brasi share theme song for Tasmania JackJumpers, ‘Jackies Are On The March’

Luca Brasi have returned with the first new tune to follow their recent fifth album, ‘Everything Is Tenuous’, sharing an original theme for the Tasmania JackJumpers.

Titled ‘Jackies Are On The March’, it comes in celebration of the JackJumpers’ inclusion in the 2021–22 season of the National Basketball League (NBL).

The song itself is quintessential Luca Brasi, shining with bright, bendy riffs, a buoyant hook and punchy drums. A dash of added spice comes courtesy of a group chanting “MARCH!”, while the verses also stand out with a tinge of pop-punk bite evocative of Green Day’s ‘Warning’ era.

Have a listen to ‘Jackies Are On The March’ below:

In a press release, frontman (and “mad hoops fan”) Tyler Richardson said: “Bringing a basketball team back to Tassie is a goddamn dream, we’re so stoked to see so many people getting behind it. With that in mind, we thought we better write an ode to the all mighty Jackies. When any Tasmanian wins, we ALL win. Jackies are on the march!”

Luca Brasi dropped ‘Everything Is Tenuous’ back in February via Cooking Vinyl, flanked by a slate of singles including ‘This Selfish Love’, ‘Dying To Feel Alive’ and ‘Every Time You’re Here (I’m Gone)’.

Fans will be able to hear those songs live – alongside, of course, plenty more – when Luca Brasi take to the stage for a series of upcoming festival appearances. They’ll play the Full Tilt festival in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne next year, as well as Yours & Owls in Wollongong, and Party In The Apocalypse in their native Launceston.

The band are also locked in to play headline shows in Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney next February. The dates were initially scheduled for their album launch tour back in August, but were knocked back due to restrictions owing to the winter outbreak of COVID-19. More details on the rescheduled dates can be found on Luca Brasi’s website.