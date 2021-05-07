Luca Brasi to headline Gold Coast’s 2021 CRAFTED Beer & Cider Festival

Luca Brasi lead the live music line-up for the CRAFTED Beer & Cider Festival on the Gold Coast this September.

In addition to over 250 boutique beers and ciders, as well as activities like Beer Yoga, a hot wing eating competition and basketball shoot-outs, the CRAFTED festival will offer a full slate of live performances.

Joining Luca Brasi are Adelaide pop-punk upstarts Teenage Joans, funk-punk outfit Electrik Lemonade, skate-punk duo Debbies, indie-pop quartet The Flowers and garage-rockers Pure Milk.

The 2021 CRAFTED Beer & Cider Festival will take place from midday on Sunday, September 11 at Kurrawa Park, Broadbeach. Tickets are on sale now via OzTix.

Luca Brasi released their fifth album, ‘Everything Is Tenuous’, in February. Featuring the lead single ‘Dying To Feel Alive’, it marked a progression for the Tasmanian punk four-piece into sunnier, more melodic alt-rock territory.

Teenage Joans are set to release their debut EP ‘Taste Of Me’ on May 28, riding the high of their triple j Unearthed High win in 2020. Speaking to NME earlier this year, member Cahli Blakers said, “We just want people to know that we’re just trying to make a space for everyone.”

The Flowers are also expected to announce their debut EP in the coming months, following a string of singles in the second half of 2020, including ‘You Don’t Say!’.