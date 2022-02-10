Lucianblomkamp recruits IJALE on new single ‘Ducks In A Row’

Experimental producer Lucianblomkamp has collaborated with rapper IJALE on a sumptuous new single, ‘Ducks In A Row’.

On their first collaboration, IJALE said in a press release: “[Lucianblomkamp] sent me a pack full of beats that he had made, and I immediately gravitated to the ‘Ducks In A Row’ beat.

“I was in a very agitated state of mind at the time in which certain relationships in my life had turned sour, and the beat kind of called to me to air some stuff out. I feel like his production tapped into something dark and primal in me.”

It’s a weighted offering, as ‘Ducks In A Row’ sees Lucianblomkamp look to his electro roots as he cultivates a steady and rich beat, complemented by IJALE’s sultry tone.

Take a listen to ‘Ducks In A Row’ below:

Lucianblomkamp previously dropped other collaborative singles which, like ‘Ducks In A Row’, are lifted from his forthcoming as-yet-untitled album. The tracks demonstrate a quick change in sonic direction from one to the next, working with Stevan, Ninajirachi and Liyah Knight on ‘Wow’, ‘Pray4u’ and ‘Parting Gift’ respectively.

Back in September 2021, Lucianblomkamp collaborated with Triple One on their trippy and psychedelic single, ‘Blood Rave’. Prior to that, Woorabinda singer-songwriter Miiesha dropped ‘Damaged’, produced by Lucianblomkamp in collaboration with 6LACK.