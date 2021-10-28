Lucianblomkamp shares Ninajirachi collaboration ‘Pray4u’

After returning with Stevan collaboration ‘Wow’ last month, producer Lucianblomkamp has linked up with Ninajirachi (aka Nina Wilson) for new single ‘Pray4u’.

The new single swerves feverishly between restrained verses – Wilson’s manipulated vocals gliding over crystalline synths – and hyperactive, glitched-out breakdowns. In a statement, Wilson said she and Lucianblomkamp began collaborating early in 2020, but ‘Pray4u’ came together in the last few weeks of lockdown earlier this year.

Listen to ‘Pray4u’ below:

‘Wow’ and ‘Pray4u’ mark the first two singles from Lucianblomkamp’s as-yet-untitled new album, which is set to be released on Good Manners Records and feature multiple collaborations with other emerging local acts.

A press release describes the forthcoming album, details of which have not yet been revealed, as a “love letter to the Australian music ecosystem” that will draw together “artists of disparate backgrounds, genres and varying levels of notoriety”.

Lucianblomkamp has steadily built a long list of collaborators in recent years, including producing songs for Atlanta singer 6LACK along with local artists like Mallrat, Ashwarya, Miiesha, Kllo’s Simon Lam and Sydney rap group Triple One – most recently on their single ‘Blood Rave’.

Ninajirachi has also had a steady string of collaborations over the last year, including her ‘True North’ EP with Kota Banks and, earlier this month, teaming up with Oh Boy for ‘viBrAte’.