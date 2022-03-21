Lucy Dacus announces 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour

Lucy Dacus has confirmed that her upcoming Melbourne show – announced last week as part of this year’s RISING festival – will not be a one-off performance, adding further dates in Sydney, Auckland and Wellington.

The US indie stalwart will kick her tour off in Auckland on Friday June 3, performing at the Hollywood Avondale cinema. She’ll head to Wellington that Sunday (June 5), playing at San Fran, before making the trek over to Australia for her Melbourne show on Wednesday June 8. She’ll set her sights north from there, playing the Metro Theatre in Sydney on Friday June 10.

The tour will mark Dacus’ second time playing to fans in Australia and New Zealand, with an intimate run of shows having gone down in 2019. A press release for this new tour promises that more Australian shows will be added to the itinerary in the coming weeks; tickets for those announced thus far can be snagged from the Mistletone website.

Dacus is currently touring the world in support of her third album, ‘Home Video’, which landed last June via Matador and sported the singles ‘Thumbs’, ‘Hot & Heavy’, ‘VBS’ and ‘Brando’. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Rhian Daly said it was “full of the artist’s typical subtle humour and gorgeously evocative poetry”.

Daly continued in her write-up: “The subject might transport us to Dacus’ past, but musically she move us forward into a new chapter in her musicality. In a bid to make the record prettier, warmer and sound more nostalgic than her previous two, she brings in acoustic guitars and, for the first time, piano. The most interesting moments, though, come when she takes risks.”

‘Home Video’ was followed up last month with a new single titled ‘Kissing Lessons’. Dacus teased the song – which was made during the recording sessions for LP3 – with a hotline spotted by eagle-eyed fans on flyers scattered around US cities.

She also shared plans to release ‘Kissing Lessons’ and ‘Thumbs Again’ – a reworked version of the ‘Home Video’ single, with added electric guitar, synth, and drums to better replicate her live performance – as a seven-inch vinyl on June 3. The physical copies of that single are available to pre-order here.

Last week, Dacus was forced to postpone a number of her UK and Ireland tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19. That leg of the tour will now begin in Bristol this Thursday (March 24), with gigs in Leeds, Glasgow, Dublin and Manchester due to be rescheduled imminently.

It marked just another stroke of bad luck that Dacus had faced in the past few weeks; last month, she suffered two herniated discs just hours before she was due to play a show in Detroit. Rather than cancel, however, she performed the entire set while lying down on a couch.

Lucy Dacus’ 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 3 – Auckland, Hollywood Avondale

Sunday 5 – Wellington, San Fran

Wednesday 8 – Melbourne, The Forum

Friday 10 – Sydney, Metro Theatre