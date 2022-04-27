Lucy Dacus, Cate Le Bon and Andy Shauf lead inaugural Hot Dreams line-up

The team behind the Nine Lives Festival have announced their latest effort, Hot Dreams, with the inaugural line-up topped by Lucy Dacus, Cate Le Bon and Andy Shauf.

In addition to its trio of international headliners, the festival will feature sets from Naarm/Melbourne psych-rockers Glass Beams, post-punk outfit Pinch Points and local indie-rockers Girl And Girl, as well as psychedelic electro artist Scraps (who describes herself as “the femme de la creme of dehydrated disco”). A quadrant of DJ sets round out the bill, with those coming courtesy of Moktar, Andras, Shandy and Scalymoth.

The daylong event is set to go down on Saturday June 11, taking place at the Princess Theatre in Meanjin/Brisbane. Tickets are on sale now via Oztix – find them here.

Advertisement

The announcement of Hot Dreams comes amid a string of other tours for its international headliners. In the same month, Dacus will play her own shows in Sydney, Auckland and Wellington, while Le Bon will play VIVID Live in Sydney, Dark Mofo in Hobart, and two shows for the Victorian state government’s Always Live initiative, and Shauf will play his own shows in Sydney and Adelaide. Shauf and Dacus will also stop over in Melbourne for this year’s RISING festival.

The second edition of Nine Lives went down back in February, with its line-up sporting the likes of Harvey Sutherland, Dameeeela, King Stingray, Stella Donnelly, #1 Dads and Gordon Koang. The festival made its debut in 2020, making it one of the last to take place before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic; it was due to return in 2021, but faced two postponements before eventually being pushed into 2022.