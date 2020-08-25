Ludwig Göransson’s score for ‘The Mandalorian’ is coming to deluxe vinyl

Ludwig Göransson’s acclaimed score for Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian is set to come to eight-part deluxe vinyl this week.

The new release will feature eight discs, one for each episode of the first series of the Disney+ show.

Limited to 3,500 copies and only one pressing, the new vinyl is the first physical release of The Mandalorian‘s soundtrack, and comes out via Mondo, with pre-orders going up tomorrow (August 26).

Advertisement

“It’s no longer a secret that Ludwig Göransson is the most talented and exciting person working in film and television music right now,” Mondo’s Mo Shafeek said in a statement of the new vinyl issue. “But what goes unspoken is his chameleon-like ability to play within multiple genres, even within single cues of his songwriting for the screen.

We are proud to announce the complete season one soundtrack to @starwars THE MANDALORIAN on vinyl. Composed by @ludwiggoransson and featuring artwork by Paul Mann. Available for pre-order on Wednesday at NOON (CT). https://t.co/wABzyNBlQ1 pic.twitter.com/rQAp9jHuLV — MondoNews (@MondoNews) August 24, 2020

“His music for films like Creed and Black Panther showcase not only his collaborative nature, but also his relationship to pop and hip hop, as well as blending untraditional instrumentation with traditional orchestras.”

Shafeek added: “His score for The Mandalorian is similarly masterful in its ability to be wildly experimental while never feeling out of place – like a synth spaghetti western score that feels inspired in equal parts to Ennio Morricone, John Williams and Hans Zimmer, while also never feeling like a pastiche. We are honoured to be the home for this complete score.”

The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau recently promised that there will be no delays to the show’s second season despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Favreau first promised the new season for October 2020 at the end of last year. “Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM [VFX and animation studio Industrial Light And Magic] are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and post production remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us,” Favreau said.

Göransson, meanwhile, recently teamed up with Travis Scott on new single ‘The Plan’, which appears on the soundtrack for Christopher Nolan’s new film, Tenet.