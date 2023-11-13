Listen to Luh Tyler’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

Luh Tyler, the star of The Cover this week on NME, has compiled a playlist to accompany the feature – listen to it below.

The Tallahassee-raised artist is on this week’s (November 13) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read the interview with Luh Tyler in full here.

To celebrate, the rapper has shared a playlist titled ‘Relaxing with Luh Tyler’, and it features the 17-year-old’s recent single ‘I’m Him’, alongside tracks from Billie Eilish, Skilla Baby and Michigan rapper Veeze. Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

Following his viral hit ‘Law & Order Pt.2’ – for which the music video has been watched over 33million times since its release in November 2022 – Tyler has gone on to drop his debut mixtape ‘My Vision’, which landed at Number Two on the US Billboard Heatseekers chart upon release. In July, he toured Europe and the US, including an appearance at popular rap festival Rolling Loud.

In his interview for The Cover, Tyler reflected on his whirlwind year and how his lifestyle has changed since. “I don’t have a ton of passions; I just want to be wealthy,” he told NME. “Make money, invest, do some other things, and I’ll be all set.”

He added: “Don’t get me wrong; when I make music, it’s not just for the money. I listen to it and I like it. But when I put it out, that cheque comes in, and we’re good.”

Read The Cover story with Luh Tyler in full here.