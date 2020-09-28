Luke Daniel Peacock drops new single ‘The Odd Specifics’

Brisbane-based artist Luke Daniel Peacock has dropped his second single of the year, ‘The Odd Specifics’.

In the same vein as previous song ‘Give Me A Reason’, the track is inspired by the sound of ’80s pop combined with influences from the likes of New Order, The Cure, Animal Collective and Chvrches.

Listen to ‘The Odd Specifics’ below:

In a statement, Peacock said the new song was “written out of frustration in witnessing so much of our world in the hands of fools”.

“It’s calling out neglect in many forms, but focusing on the attitudes, the ghosting and the lies that have become commonplace in Western culture,” he said.

“It’s examining how life has become about whose lie and whose smile is the most convincing.”

Peacock released a spontaneous solo LP in 2016 titled ‘We’ve Come A Long Way Darling’, which took out the Billy Thorpe Scholarship Award that same year. It was another three years before he followed up with the single ‘Older Then’, released in 2019, which scored a number two spot on the AMRAP Metro charts.

Peacock also performed as part of Isol-Aid’s 13th instalment earlier in June. He was joined by a variety of international acts including Margaret Glaspy, Dallas Woods and Video Age.