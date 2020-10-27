Luke Daniel Peacock drops synth-pop anthem ‘The Common Good’

Brisbane-based artist Luke Daniel Peacock has shared a new single, ‘The Common Good’.

The track marks Peacock’s third single of 2020, following ‘Give Me A Reason’ and ‘The Odd Specifics’.

“The Common Good rounds out a kind of trilogy of songs, along with ‘Give Me A Reason’ and ‘The Odd Specifics’,” Peacock said in a statement.

“It’s again looking at certain peoples self-serving morals and subsequent abuse of the greater health of our country. I guess it’s me dreaming of a future where these people stop dreaming and find the courage to let their feet touch the ground.”

Peacock is a descendant of the Meriam people of the Eastern Torres Strait Islands and also has a Scottish heritage – home to many of his influences including Chvrches, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Cocteau Twins, Frightened Rabbit and more.

Peacock released his debut LP in 2016 titled ‘We’ve Come A Long Way Darling’, which won him the Billy Thorpe Scholarship Award that same year. It was another three years before he followed up with the single ‘Older Then’, released in 2019, which scored a number two spot on the AMRAP Metro charts.

Peacock also participated in ISOL-AID’s 13th instalment earlier in June. He was joined by a variety of international acts including Margaret Glaspy, Dallas Woods and Video Age.