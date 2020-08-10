Luke Daniel Peacock shares ‘80s pop-inspired track ‘Give Me A Reason’

Luke Daniel Peacock has shared his first single for the year, ‘Give Me A Reason’, inspired by the sound of ‘80s pop.

The synthy, dance track is a different direction for Peacock, drawing on influences like New Order, Chvrches and Animal Collective.

Give it a spin below.

Advertisement

“A benefit of forced isolation was that I could go back and enjoy production styles and techniques that I was playing with as a teenager in my bedroom – using drum machines and sounds that weren’t restrained to a traditional band format,” he said of the track’s production.

“This song explores the emotions surrounding a person or people asking when enough is enough. It uses the analogy of an unbalanced personal relationship to examine deeper and broader forms of suffering, patience and self-worth.”

The singer plans on releasing two more singles this year.

Peacock released a spontaneous solo LP in 2016 titled ‘We’ve Come A Long Way Darling’, for which he took out the Billy Thorpe Scholarship Award that same year. It was another three years before he followed up with the single ‘Older Then’, released in 2019, which song scored a Number Two spot on the AMRAP Metro charts.

Advertisement

More recently, Peacock performed as part of Isol-Aid’s 13th instalment back in June.