Luke Hemmings shares new music video for single ‘Motion’

5 Seconds of Summer frontman Luke Hemmings has premiered a music video for his second solo single, ‘Motion’.

The video, released today (July 28), follows on from the release of his single ‘Starting Line’ on July 10. Both tracks will feature on Hemmings’ forthcoming debut album, ‘When Facing the Things We Turn Away From’.

Hemmings worked with director Kris Moyes on the ‘Motion’ video. Moyes has previously worked on music videos for artists such as Sia, Franz Ferdinand and The Presets – whose drummer, Kim, is Moyes’ brother.

The clip depicts Hemmings in a variety of scenarios – among them sitting in a car, performing the song alone in a black-and-white room and walking through a desert valley. Each scenario is mashed together by harsh graphic transitions, playing into the song’s psychedelia influences.

Watch the video for ‘Motion’ below:

In a statement shared to social media, Hemmings expressed both his gratitude and excitement at working with Moyes on the clip for ‘Motion’.

“I love this video,” he said.

“It was such a pleasure to work with [a] fellow Aussie… [Moyes] worked with my vision for this video and took it way beyond what I thought it could be.”

Hemmings will release ‘When Facing the Things We Turn Away From’ on August 13 via Sony.