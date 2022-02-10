Listen to Luke Steele from Empire Of The Sun’s ‘Common Man’ from new solo album ‘Listen To The Water’

Luke Steele has shared his new single ‘Common Man’ from his upcoming debut solo album ‘Listen To The Water’. Check out the track below.

The Empire Of The Sun and Sleepy Jackson musician announced the record last week, telling his fans: “It was a wild ride but I survived.”

‘Listen To The Water’ will be released on May 13, and is available for pre-order now.

“I’m taking you on a journey to myself”, Steele said of his forthcoming album. “This solo record was a chance for me to be naked, fearless and on my own. That was confronting.

“There was salvation and sadness, dreams and nightmares, heroes and villains. Strange changes, epiphanies, miracles and madness.”

The album’s first single, ‘Common Man’, has been released today (February 10), and is accompanied by a video that was directed by Jodi Steele, Luke’s longtime creative collaborator.

“‘Common Man’ is about the underdog,” Luke Steele said in a statement about the track. “The working class, forever hustling but sometimes it gets too much. Finding a place of rest is unpredictable, it comes in waves.

“But the triumph is born from that struggle and you’ll see the glory within all the moments and tests.”

‘Listen To The Water’ follows on from ‘No One Defeats Us’, Steele’s 2018 collaborative album with Silverchair‘s Daniel Johns as DREAMS, and his side project H3000’s self-titled debut, which arrived last year.

A fourth Empire Of The Sun album, meanwhile, has yet to materialise. Steele’s bandmate Nick Littlemore told The Plug with Neil Griffiths podcast back in November that “there could totally be Empire stuff in the next year, for sure”.