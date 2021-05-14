Luke Steele reveals plans to release new Empire of the Sun music have been halted

Rumours were swirling that Australian electronic duo Empire of the Sun were due to release new music this year, but vocalist Luke Steele has put a pin in them.

As per The Music, Steele revealed in a forthcoming episode of The Green Room with Neil Griffiths podcast that it was unlikely any new music from the group would come out this year or next.

“I don’t think so,” he said, citing COVID restrictions and remote writing as challenges to their creative process.

“There’s a lot of stuff but we just struggle so much with Zoom writing and it’s always been such an ‘in the room’ kind of tangible band where you sort of run on the spirit of what’s happening.”

“We tried to entertain some things, but it just didn’t really work. It’s funny, when it’s not in sync it just feels like you’re painting over a wall that keeps drying a different colour.”

Last year, Nick Littlemore, the other half of the duo, told Griffiths on the same podcast that he and Steele had done “quite a lot of work” on a forthcoming album.

“We went to Japan a few times and made some really interesting recordings out there and then we worked back here in LA,” Littlemore said at the time. He couldn’t provide a timeline for when the recordings might be released however, saying “I can’t really say for sure”.

“We’ve got some really good music. We’ll just see, but it’s a strange time.”

The band released their last album in 2016, titled ‘Two Vines’.

Both Steele and Littlemore are busy with other projects, with Steele recently launching the first single from his new band H3000, titled ‘July Heat’.

Meanwhile, Littlemore continues to be an active PNAU member, having released their latest single ‘River’ with Ladyhawke in December last year. He’s also been involved in mentoring other upcoming musicians, thanks to a triple j collaboration competition.