Luluc announce new album ‘Dreamboat’, share single ‘Emerald City’

Melbourne-born, Brooklyn-based duo Luluc have announced their fourth studio album, ‘Dreamboat’.

They’ve also shared the first single, ‘Emerald City’, a song they have been playing live since 2018.

It’s a slight change of tone for the folksy pair, with a humming synthetic beat. Watch the hypnotic animated video below.

‘Emerald City’ was co-produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner in Berlin, who has appeared in some form on all three Luluc albums to date.

‘Dreamboat’ was recorded between Brooklyn and Berlin before the pandemic, and is set to feature guest appearances from Dessner, Bon Iver drummer JT Bates, Arcade Fire saxophonist Stuart Bogie, Jason Treuting of So Percussion and more.

Per a press release, Luluc returned to Australia to mix the album in isolation on the Victorian coast where they plan to see out the rest of the pandemic.

‘Dreamboat’ will be released digitally on October 23, with limited edition coloured vinyl to ship December 11. Pre-orders are now open.

Luluc released their last full-length album, ‘Sculptor’, back in 2018.

The tracklist of Luluc’s ‘Dreamboat’ is:

‘Emerald City’ ‘All The Pretty Scenery’ ‘Dreaming’ ‘Hey Hey’ ‘Weatherbirds’ ‘Gentle Steed’ ‘Spider’ ‘Out Beyond’ ‘The Screw Ups (PT. I)’ ‘Daydream (PT. II)’