Luluc cover ‘Blue Moon’ for latest installment in lunar-themed single series

Melbourne-born, Brooklyn-based duo Luluc have shared a cover of the 1934 standard ‘Blue Moon’ for RISING Festival‘s lunar-themed Singles Club series.

It’s a tender take on the famous tune, covered throughout history by Bob Dylan, Frank Sinatra, Cindy Lauper, The Supremes and many more. Luluc’s version hinges on just a guitar, and the haunting timbre of Zoë Randell’s voice.

Luluc’s release is timed with the rare cosmic occurrence of November’s double blue moon. RISING commissions Australian acts to record songs each month on the full moon.

Listen to ‘Blue Moon’ below.

The band recorded their take on the track between Berlin and Brooklyn, before producing it in isolation somewhere off the Victorian coast.

It’s the second entry in RISING’s Singles Club, following The Green Child‘s cover of Canned Heat’s 1969 single ‘Poor Moon’.

It comes out of the $2million “Call To Artists” fund announced back in May. As part of the deal, the artists will retain 100 per cent of the rights to the music they record for the series.

The festival itself is set to replace the Melbourne International Arts and White Night festivals in 2021. It was initially set to take place in August of this year, but the coronavirus pandemic has now pushed its debut to May 2021.

The festival is predominantly bankrolled by the Victorian government, with commissioning grants to artists to be dispensed in $2000 bursaries.

RISING will take place in and around Melbourne, from May 26 to June 6, 2021.

Luluc released their fourth album, ‘Dreamboat’, in October this year. It featured guest appearances from Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver drummer JT Bates, Arcade Fire saxophonist Stuart Bogie, Jason Treuting of So Percussion and more, with the singles ‘All The Pretty Scenery’ and ‘Emerald City’.