Luluc share new single ‘All The Pretty Scenery’

Melbourne-born, Brooklyn-based duo Luluc have shared ‘All The Pretty Scenery’, the second single from their forthcoming album, ‘Dreamboat’.

It’s a more traditional folk song than the humming synthetic beat of first single ‘Emerald City’.

‘All The Pretty Scenery’ arrives with a lyric video in which the words are projected onto an old cinema screen, while a group of theatre-goers in black and white look on – watch it below.

‘Dreamboat’ was recorded between Brooklyn and Berlin before the pandemic, and is set to feature guest appearances from Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver drummer JT Bates, Arcade Fire saxophonist Stuart Bogie, Jason Treuting of So Percussion and more.

Per a press release, Luluc returned to Australia to mix the album in isolation on the Victorian coast where they plan to see out the rest of the pandemic.

Steve Hassett, one half of Luluc, described the songs on the album as being about “the human mind; the internal world” in an artist statement today (October 20).

“The private and constantly evolving fever dream that is ‘waking life’. The realm of tumultuous emotions, fledgling confidence, ambition and beloved ones. Through this creative mind and body, this vessel, we are able to feel connected with people across oceans; a single comment can take a dark mood and twist it on a dime and have you strutting.”

‘Dreamboat’ will be released digitally on October 23, with limited edition coloured vinyl to ship December 11. Pre-orders are now open.

Luluc released their last full-length album, ‘Sculptor’, back in 2018.