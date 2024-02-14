LUN8 to release sophomore mini-album ‘Buff’ next month

Rookie boyband LUN8 have confirmed the release date of their second mini-album, ‘Buff’.

The announcement was made yesterday (February 13) via the group’s social media channels, which revealed the title, format and release date of the upcoming record via a teaser clip. ‘Buff’ is due out March 13 at 6pm KST, with details regarding its tracklist and more yet to be disclosed.

The title ‘Buff’ is derived from the video game term, widely used to describe players or their stats being upgraded, Fantagio Music told Korea JoongAng Daily. The upcoming album will explore “the many dreams of youth, continuing [LUN8’s] first mini-album’s overall message of ‘taking up challenges without giving up'”.

LUN8’s comeback will arrive approximately nine months after they debuted in June last year with the debut mini-album ‘Continue?’, led by title tracks ‘Voyager’ and ‘Wild Heart’. The group consists of eight members: Ian, Junwoo, Takuma, Jinsu, Eunseop, Chael, Ji Eun-ho and Dohyun.

In November 2023, members Takuma, Junwoo, Ji Eun-ho and Eunseop formed the boyband’s first-ever sub-unit, called LUN8wave. The quartet released one single together titled ‘Playground’.

In other K-pop news, Kep1er have announced plans to release two new albums – one in Japanese and one in Korean – in the coming year, marking their last music before the group’s contracts are due to expire in July this year.

The band’s Japanese album, revealed to be titled ‘Kep1going’, was announced earlier today to be slated for release in May. The announcement also revealed that the album’s title track will be called ‘Straight Line’, however further specifics have yet to be announced.