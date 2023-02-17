Lunar Electric festival postpones Gold Coast event after reportedly failing to secure planned line-up and venue

Music festival Lunar Electric, which was set to take place on the Gold Coast next month, has postponed its planned event after a report revealed neither the full line-up nor venue had been secured.

Lunar Electric’s 2023 event was set to take place at Doug Jennings Beach across the weekend of March 11 and 12. Events were also originally scheduled for Perth, Hamilton, New Zealand and Dubai. International acts that were announced as part of the bill included Doja Cat, 6ix9ine, NLE Choppa, Swae Lee, Rae Sremmurd and more. Tickets had gone on sale.

On Thursday (February 16), the Gold Coast Bulletin reported that neither the line-up or venue advertised for the Queensland event on Oztix were actually confirmed, resulting in Oztix halting ticket sales for the event.

Later that day, Lunar Electric organisers announced they had made “the difficult decision” to postpone Lunar Electric until September. “We want to ensure we deliver the best [line-up] and experience for you all and this just couldn’t be achieved at this time,” a statement shared on social media reads.

“We apologise for the delay in communicating this to you and hope you’ll be there with us come September for what is going to be one huge Lunar Electric tour!” Organisers added that refunds will be available for ticketholders via Oztix.

When Lunar Electric’s 2023 edition was first announced, a Perth date was included, set to take place on March 4 at HBF Arena in Joondalup. Tickets had been sold via Ticketmaster, but the ticketing page now lists the event as cancelled.

On Lunar Electric’s website, there is no longer a mention of a Perth date. Dates for the Gold Coast and Hamilton are listed as “TBA”, though the Gold Coast event still lists Doug Jennings Park as the venue. The line-up section of the website now says it is “coming soon”.

It’s not the first time Lunar Electric has faced setbacks. In December 2021, a Newcastle edition of the festival was cancelled under a Public Health Order due to COVID-19 concerns by NSW Health just days out from when it scheduled to take place.