Lupa J drops new introspective ballad, ‘This Suburb’

Lupa J has released a new single, the emotionally charged pop ballad, ‘This Suburb’.

The single, released today (October 23), follows on from the release of ‘Perfect Weekend’, ‘Supermarket Riots’ and ‘Call Them Up’, which will all feature on the artist’s forthcoming mini-album. The latter also featured in July on ‘Fluxx Vol. 1’, a compilation from collective/club night Fluxx.

The official music video sees Lupa J – real name Imogen Jones – explore a style of visual storytelling not yet approached by the Sydney producer and songwriter, a paint-filled and visually inspiring stop motion concept. You can watch the clip, directed by Kat Silverosa, below.

In a press release, Jones said “‘This Suburb’ is one of the most raw and vulnerable songs I’ve ever made. It sits a little outside my ‘usual’ pop-dance style but I think it might be my personal favourite on the album.

“This one still makes me teary to listen to sometimes – it’s about the intensity of an attachment that’s to not only a person but a place and a life you’ve become so wrapped up in together.”

As well as the new single, Jones has revealed the name of her forthcoming album from which the track and previous singles are lifted – ‘To Breathe Underwater’.

Set for release on November 13, Jones described the writing process, which took place during lockdown, as a time spent “grappling with shortcomings in relationships [and] the struggle between independence and the need for closeness in such uncertain times”.