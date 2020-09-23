Lupa J releases nightmarish COVID-inspired single, ‘Supermarket Riots’

Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Lupa J has reimagined COVID-19 chaos in a nightmarish new single, ‘Supermarket Riots’.

Per a press release, ‘Supermarket Riots’ – the third single to be lifted from Lupa J’s forthcoming yet-to-be-named mini-album – was written in the lead-up to Australia’s coronavirus lockdown. The songwriter said they were anxious about what was ahead.

“I wrote ‘Supermarket Riots’ in the week or so before lockdown became a reality in Australia, while people were panic buying, when you had to get into the store at 8am if you wanted to get anything you actually needed,” they said.

“I remember walking around my area trying to comprehend what was about to happen; at the shops feeling this universal skittishness, noticing a look of fear in everyone’s eyes.

“I think the way I wrote the lyrics reflects all this, it’s not a cohesive ‘narrative’ so much as a bunch of anxious sounding phrases, trying but struggling to paint a picture of what was going on externally and internally for me.”

In the accompanying music video, Lupa J used gothic dancers in a seemingly abandoned supermarket to create scenes they said were “reminiscent of Dawn Of The Dead“.

Watch it below:

‘Supermarket Riots’ follows the release of singles ‘Perfect Weekend’ and ‘Call Them Up’, both set to feature on the forthcoming album.

Lupa J’s first single of the year, ‘Limbo’, received a remix by iconic Sydney production duo Stereogamous a month after its release in May.