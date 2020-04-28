Lupa J shares new single and video for ‘Limbo’

Aussie songwriter and producer Lupa J has today (April 29) unveiled her new single ‘Limbo’, accompanied by a new music video. Watch it below.

‘Limbo’ marks Lupa J’s first release of 2020, following the late 2019 release of her double single ‘Half Alive / Out To Wreck’.

Advertisement

“‘Limbo’ was absolutely a therapeutic process for me, but it was also born out of a somewhat devastating realisation about myself,” Lupa said in a press statement.

“Peoples’ initial impression of it is often that it’s a love song, or an expression of admiration, which is funny to me, considering how angry and heartbroken I was when I wrote it. But that’s maybe also the point – it definitely is about admiration, but it’s a very scathing and cynical take on myself and how I experience it.

“I find that the longing to be loved and accepted often completely consumes me and causes me to lose sense of who I am, and that I end up focusing my energy on people that cannot return it, which I’m horribly embarrassed to admit, because I like to convince myself that I’m a fairly independent person.”

The video for ‘Limbo’ was directed by James Chappell and features fellow pop act No Frills Twins, who just released their latest single ‘Paper Love’ earlier this week.