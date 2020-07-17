Lupa J shares new single ‘Perfect Weekend’, announces mini-album

Lupa J has shared their third single this year with ‘Perfect Weekend’, also announcing a new forthcoming mini-album for later this year.

In contrast to the pulsating techno of the previous single ‘Call Them Up’, the latest track from the Melbourne-based songwriter and producer is a smouldering, electro-pop ballad.

Stream ‘Perfect Weekend’ below:

Advertisement

“I wrote ‘Perfect Weekend’ after a particularly horrible night out. I was using the experience of a bad psychedelic trip to paint a picture of a chaotic moment in time in my life, in which I felt particularly helpless and needy,” explained Lupa in a press statement.

“A big part of writing this album was about admitting to an intense neediness I have; a trait I’m slowly learning to handle. Tim Whitten who mixed this track really helped bring out the warped, sickly synths & the emotional intensity of the chorus.”

‘Perfect Weekend’ will appear alongside ‘Call Them Up’ on the as-yet-untitled mini-album, which is slated for release sometime this year. The latter featured earlier this month on ‘Fluxx Vol. 1’, a compilation from collective/club night Fluxx. The 28-track release also featured new material from the likes of Corin, DAWS, Hextape and m8riarchy, with all proceeds donated to Black Rainbow and the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

The songwriter’s first single for the year, ‘Limbo’, arrived back in May, receiving a remix by iconic Sydney production duo Stereogamous the following month.