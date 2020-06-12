Lupa J shares Stereogamous ‘Limbo’ remix

Lupa J has shared a remix of her latest single ‘Limbo’ by iconic Australian production duo Stereogamous.

For their rendition, the pair – Paul Mac and Jonny Seymour – turn up the notch on its EDM-influenced pop sensibilities, crafting a techno-tinged banger made for the dancefloor.

Listen to their take below:

“We heard about Lupa J and instantly fell in love with her music,” commented Stereogamous in a statement, explaining that they’ve regularly played the songwriter’s music during sets at Redfern queer institution The Bearded Tit.

The duo say they “reached out and offered a remix of her single ‘Limbo’ because the vocal is so beautiful, fresh and hooky”.

“We just wanted a version that we could play out ourselves and gave it the Stereogamous remix treatment. We both love this, it’s one of our favourite mixes yet.”

Lupa J – real name Imogen Jones – says the duo have been one of her biggest supporters. Last year, they invited her to perform in front of a sold out crowd of 2500 at the Opera House last year for the Vivid edition of queer party Kooky.

“I was thrilled when they reached out to do a remix for me,” Jones said. “I adore their other remixes and am always right up the front losing my mind during their DJ sets. This is the most perfect dance rendition of ‘Limbo’ I could have hoped for.”

Her first single of 2020, Lupa J released the original version of “Limbo’ back in May.