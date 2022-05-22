Lupe Fiasco to teach rap at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Lupe Fiasco is set to teach rap at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) this year.

“I been holding this for a while,” he tweeted on Friday (May 20) to announce the news. “I’ll put together something more sophisticated later that really captures the nuance and gravity but for now I’ll just say it straight and raw: I’m going to teach Rap at MIT.”

Fiasco will be one of three new teachers recruited as part of MIT’s MLK Visiting Professor Program for 2022-23. Alongside him will be theater teacher Eunice Ferreira and documentary maker Louis Massiah.

In a since-deleted tweet to a fan (via Complex), Fiasco outlined his initial ideas for the syllabus, writing: “Syllabus isn’t built yet but I’m thinking its fruit to be had in looking at neuromorphic computation through the lens of Rap as a lossless data compression model with a dash of energy efficiency via refining Landauer’s principle applied to cytoarchitectonics. And some rapping…”

The rapper has previously worked at MIT, running the programming competition Code Cypher.

Alongside the news of the teaching placement, he has also announced a new album called ‘DRILL MUSIC IN ZION’, set for release on June 24.

Listen to the album’s first single ‘Autoboto’, featuring Nayirah, below.

Earlier this year, Fiasco finally released his heavily bootlegged track ‘Hustlaz’ on streaming services just as the rapper prepares to launch his own range of NFT releases.

The track originally appearing on 2006’s ‘Lupe The Jedi’ mixtape as ‘Hustlaz Due’, and was originally due to appear on his album ‘Food & Liquor’ before a leak of the album saw it disappear off the version that was eventually released.

Back in 2020, he hit the headlines when he claimed that he’s a better lyricist than Kendrick Lamar in a series of tweets.