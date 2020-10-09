Lykke Li returns with new single ‘BRON’

Lykke Li has today (October 9) made her return with the release of her new single, ‘BRON’.

The song, sung entirely in Swedish, was written by Li in collaboration with fellow Swedes, artist Little Jinder and composer Ludwig Göransson, most famous for his work with Childish Gambino.

Listen to ‘BRON’ below:

Li had previously teased the opening lyrics to the song on Instagram, with the location set as ‘Bron’.

Producer Rostam commented “they ain’t ready” with three fire emojis, which might suggest the two have worked together on more new music of Li’s.

‘BRON’ marks the first new music we’ve heard from Li since she dropped her ‘Still Sad Still Sexy’ EP in 2019, which served as an extension to her 2018 album ‘So Sad So Sexy’.

In an interview with NME last year, Li said that her forthcoming album – her fifth – will differ from her recent releases.

“I think, maybe to everyone’s disappointment, I’m going to really scale it down and back and slow it down,” she said. “It’ll be more like soul music. It’ll still be sad, and still be sexy.”

Late last month, Li offered up a stripped-back piano-led rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s disco anthem ‘I Will Survive’.

As for Göransson, he scored his first Emmy win last month for his work scoring The Mandalorian. He had previously won both an Academy Award and a GRAMMY award for the score of Black Panther.