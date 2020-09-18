Lykke Li shares piano ballad cover of Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’

Lykke Li has put her own spin on Gloria Gaynor’s hit song, ‘I Will Survive’.

The rendition, which the Swedish artist shared earlier today (September 18), is a haunting piano ballad that contrasts with the disco fever of the 1978 classic. Listen below.

Advertisement

Li last released a record in 2019, ‘Still Sad Still Sexy‘ EP, which NME said was “a compelling spin on her sad-pop aesthetic” and is certainly “well worth delving into” despite not “bulging with new musical delights”.

She also featured on the title track for Mark Ronson’s album, ‘Late Night Feelings‘, which was released last June.

In an interview with NME backstage at Mad Cool Festival 2019, the singer explained how her ‘Still Sad Still Sexy’ EP was probably going to be a “disappointment” for fans because it would her music would be scaled back. “It’ll be more like soul music. It’ll still be sad, and still be sexy,” she said.

“I think I’m realising that I’m not a spring chicken anymore, and there are way younger, hungrier people around. I’m probably at the tail-end of my career so I really want to go out in style and do something that’s exactly what I want to do – which is music from the heart, and not care about anything else.”

Advertisement

So with no inhibitions? “No, or ambitions.” Does this mean that her next album could be her last? “No,” she replied, “but it’s an interesting way to be in the music industry; where everyone around you cares about streams or hits or this and I just really don’t care. I’m just going to go into that zone – of making music that I really want to make and not care about anything else.”