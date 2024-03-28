Lzzy Hale to front Skid Row for upcoming tour

Halestorm singer and guitarist Lzzy Hale has been confirmed to front Skid Row for the band’s upcoming tour dates this May and June.

Hale’s appointment as the band’s live vocalist for their upcoming dates comes after Skid Row singer Erik Grönwall announced his departure from the band over health concerns, having been diagnosed with leukemia before joining the band in 2022. Grönwall and Skid Row announced their “amicable” split on social media.

Skid Row wrote on social media: “Today Skid Row and Erik Grönwall jointly announce that Erik will step down as the vocalist for Skid Row. Longtime friend Lzzy Hale of Halestorm will be taking over vocal duties for the upcoming scheduled four concerts.”

“Erik has decided that the travel and rigors of the road is not conducive to his overall health and recovery, and wants to focus on a lifestyle that is more amenable for his well-being, healing and family.”

Skid Row went on to wish Grönwall the best of luck with his health, and confirmed that they will be releasing a live album to celebrate their time with him, as well as their history as a band. More details surrounding the album will be shared in the coming weeks or months.

Grönwall wrote of his exit: “I got the opportunity to join this incredible band six months after my treatment against leukemia. And one month after that I was on a world tour with Skid [fucking] Row.”

He continued: “However it proved challenging touring the world with an impaired immune system, which is a result of my bone marrow transplant. I respect and understand that Skid Row is a touring band but since I can’t prioritize my health being in the band, I have decided that it’s better for me to step aside. I love Skid Row, I have nothing but respect for the guys in the band but I love and respect my health more.”

Lzzy Hale wrote in her own post: “I’m stepping in for a few dates as the lead singer of Skid Row! What an honour to call them my friends and a privilege to be sharing the stage with them! Erik, I wish you all the magic on your next adventure.”

Hale will join Skid Row for the latter’s remaining four concerts, which will take place between May and June. They will perform in Cartervill on May 17, Riverside on May 18, Reno on May 31 and Sacramento on June 1. Tickets can be found here.

Skid Row’s upcoming tour dates with Lzzy Hale are:

MAY 2024

17 – Carterville, IL – Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort

18 – Riverside, IA – Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

31 – Sparks, Reno NV – Nugget Casino Resort

JUNE 2024

01 – Wheatland, Sacramento CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento.