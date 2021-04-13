M.I.A. launches crowdfunding campaign for Saint Vincent volcano relief

M.I.A. has started a crowdfunding campaign in support of people affected by the recent volcanic eruptions on the island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Last Friday (April 9), the La Soufrière volcano erupted, covering the island in ash and forcing more than 16,000 people to evacuate their homes. As the BBC reports, the volcano is expected to erupt again over the coming days.

M.I.A. announced the fundraiser on Instagram overnight, saying the island country “has been very close to [her] heart”. The GoFundMe page currently has a target of £100,000, a fifth of which has already been pledged. Funds raised will go towards purchasing essential supplies and providing emergency travel.

Advertisement

“I wrote my first song there. Since going to Sri Lanka is out of the question for political reasons it’s been my island away from my island for the last 20 years,” M.I.A. wrote on Instagram.

“There are shelters set up, and we need short-term supplies, food water, blankets, generators, rooms set up for ventilation, masks, goggles, hygiene kits, sanitary products etc.

“Your donation will go to the right people. As some of you may know my touring bandmates are locals who have been part of M.I.A from the beginning. It would mean a lot to be there for them in their time of need.”

Earlier this month, M.I.A. announced she would be selling a one-of-a-kind piece of digital artwork as an NFT.