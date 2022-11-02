M. Ward announces Australian tour for 2023

M. Ward has announced an Australian tour slated for 2023, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of ‘Transfiguration Of Vincent’.

The American singer-songwriter will embark on the seven-date Australian tour in February of next year. M. Ward will first take to Sydney’s Factory Theatre on February 2, before consecutive shows in Canberra, Queenscliff and Castlemaine the following three evenings.

Ward will wrap up the tour with its three remaining shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Northern Rivers from February 7 to 10. See the full list of M. Ward’s Australian tour dates below. Tickets will be available next Tuesday (November 8) here.

The tour will mark M. Ward’s first Australian appearances since 2011, when he embarked on a string of shows with Holly Throsby. The upcoming run will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the singer’s third studio album, ‘Transfiguration Of Vincent’, which was released in 2003. That record was inspired by John Fahey’s 1965 album ‘The Transfiguration Of Blind Joe Death’.

Since then, M. Ward has released eight more solo albums, the last two of which – titled ‘Migration Stories’ and ‘Think of Spring’ – arrived in 2020. In a four-star review of 2012’s ‘A Wasteland Companion’, NME praised the album’s “quieter moments” and concluded that “you couldn’t ask for much more” from the singer.

Aside from his solo work, M. Ward elsewhere forms one half of the music music duo She & Him, alongside actress and musician Zooey Deschanel. The pair this year released their eighth studio album ‘Melt Away’, which was billed as a tribute to Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson. The duo’s tour for that album took place earlier this year. Ward is also a member of the indie supergroup Monsters of Folk, who’s last self-titled album arrived in 2009.

Ward’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY:

Thusday 2 – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Friday 3 – Canberra Theatre

Saturday 4 – Queenscliff Town Hall

Sunday 5 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Tuesday 7 – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne

Friday 10 – The Zoo, Brisbane

Sat 11 Feb – Eltham Hotel, Northern Rivers