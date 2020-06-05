m8riarchy shares debut single ‘The Feeling’

m8riarchy has shared her debut single, entitled ‘The Feeling’. The single has been playing on community radio for a week now, but today marked its release on streaming services.

All proceeds from its release during Bandcamp’s revenue waiver today will be donated to Black, Indigenous and POC causes, split equally between the Justice for David Dungay Junior fund and Minnesota’s Reclaim The Block charity. Stream and purchase it below:

<a href="http://m8riarchy.bandcamp.com/album/the-feeling">The Feeling by m8riarchy</a>

m8riarchy has been a studio and live collaborator of fellow Melbourne artist Simona Castricum’s since the latter’s 2017 ‘Triumph’ EP, performing at Golden Plains, Gaytimes, Hybrid and Something Unlimited festivals. This year she appeared on Castricum’s single and video for ‘Supertouch’, taken from the forthcoming album ‘Panic/Desire’.

The artist, whose real name has not been published, takes a similarly academic approach to electronic music to Castricum. A Bandcamp bio describes her as practising “movement through emotion and memory, with an interest in how we can come together and feel”.

m8riarchy took Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio’s (MESS) Professional Development Course in 2019, giving her access to the non-profit organisation’s extensive and historical collection of synthesisers. MESS co-director Byron Scullin subsequently mastered ‘The Feeling’, though m8riarchy wrote, produced and played alone on the track.