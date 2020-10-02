m8riarchy shares soulful new single ‘Cry’

Simona Castricum collaborator m8riarchy has released her second single, ‘Cry’.

It’s a more R&B-leaning track from the artist than her first solo single, ‘The Feeling’, but both are a far cry from the gothic music she plays as part of Castricum’s band.

Castricum plays drums on and contributes synth programming to ‘Cry’. m8riarchy told Purple Sneakers that her contribution was “the missing piece for this emotional puzzle.”

“Crying is catharsis and this song is an expression of gratitude for every tear. The notion of ‘your house is not a home for me’ is my expression of making peace with solitude in these vulnerable moments,” she said.

Listen to ‘Cry’ below.

m8riarchy has been a studio and live collaborator of Castricum’s since the latter’s 2017 ‘Triumph’ EP, performing at Golden Plains, Gaytimes, Hybrid and Something Unlimited festivals. This year she appeared on Castricum’s single and video for ‘Supertouch’, taken from the forthcoming album ‘Panic/Desire’.

The artist takes a similarly academic approach to electronic music to Castricum. A Bandcamp bio describes her as practising “movement through emotion and memory, with an interest in how we can come together and feel”.

m8riarchy took Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio’s (MESS) Professional Development Course in 2019, giving her access to the non-profit organisation’s extensive and historical collection of synthesisers. This partly led to her new solo endeavour.