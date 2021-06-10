Mabel previews new music in teaser clip

Mabel has signalled her return with a teaser clip previewing new music – you can watch the video below.

The artist soon looks set to follow up her debut solo album ‘High Expectations’, which was released in August 2019.

A clip shared on her social media channels last night (June 9) featured a series of shots of Mabel recording, performing and filming a music video. The clip ends with a brief snippet of new music.

You can watch Mabel’s new music teaser clip below.

Mabel also shared a personal written note on her Instagram last night where she said that she’d “finally found the courage to be who I really am, to properly express myself and be the artist I’ve always wanted to be”.

“This next part of the journey is dedicated to anyone who’s ever felt scared to truly be themselves,” she added. “I just want you to know that who you really are is enough, it’s more than enough and I want nothing more than for you to be proud of that.”

Back in July, Mabel collaborated with AJ Tracey on the song ‘West Ten’.

Mabel will perform at Reading & Leeds Festivals in August with a slot on the Main Stage. AJ Tracey, Declan McKenna and headliner Stormzy will also appear at the festivals on the same allotted day.