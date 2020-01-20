News Music News

Mac Miller’s brother and Ariana Grande lead tributes on late rapper’s 28th birthday

Happy Birthday, Mac.

Nick Reilly
Mac Miller and ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande
Mac Miller and Ariana Grande (Picture: Getty)

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller‘s brother have paid tribute to the late rapper on what would have been his 28th birthday.

Posting on Instagram, his brother Miller McCormick opened up about missing the late rapper – who died of a drug overdose in September 2018.

“Sitting by the window in the hospital after your birth is a good first memory,” McCormick wrote.

“Man I’m so proud of you. And I miss you. I’m mad that we won’t be sitting on a porch talking about baldness. And babies,” he continued.

Miller added: “Maybe there’s a version of that still. Hard to let go. Wish you were really here. Bet they throw a good party.

“You’re the best, hope you know it. Funny, kind, messy. Old tender wisdom. Love you, love you. big smelly bear hug.”

💙

💙

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Grande, meanwhile, shared a video of Miller and his dog Myron. In the video, Miller can be seen playing the keyboard with his back turned to the camera.

Other tributes came from the likes of Kehlani, Thundercat, and Juicy J.

 

It comes only days after the release of the posthumous Mac Miller album ‘Circles’.

In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “Overall, ’Circles’ is a very conflicting listen. It’s a high-quality project, but we lost Mac way too soon, and that’s hard to accept.

“So while it’s hard to listen to him talking about self-deterioration and how he spends far too much time in his own head, it’s a privilege to hear him share his inner most thoughts over a bed of sweeping, inventive sonics. This is the album Mac Miller was born to make.”

A new mural depicting Miller has also appeared in Pittsburgh to coincide with the release of the record.

