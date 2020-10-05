Mac Miller’s family announce ‘Swimming In Circles’ box set

A new Mac Miller box set called ‘Swimming In Circles’ has been announced by the late rapper’s family.

Due to be released on December 18, the box set will combine Mac’s final two albums – ‘Swimming’ and ‘Circles’ – which according to his family was how he wanted to present the projects.

“We are proud to present the Swimming In Circles box set: a presentation of the two albums Malcolm always saw as a fully-realized, dual body of work,” the rapper’s family said in a statement. “It includes the music, as well as images of Malcolm taken all over the world by those closest to him as he recorded the albums—memories of him we will forever hold dearly.”

The box set will include x2 limited edition dark blue 12″ ‘Swimming’ LPs, x2 limited edition light blue 12″ ‘Circles’ LPs, a die-cut outer case, a 12″ x 12″ booklet of archival images from the making of ‘Swimming’ and ‘Circles’, a 24″ x 36″ poster and a six-panel lyric scroll.

Fans can pre-order the ‘Swimming In Circles’ box set on Mac Miller’s official website here.

Mac’s family added: “We are thankful for the small part that Malcolm’s music contributes toward that end and are eternally grateful for every kind word uttered, every heartfelt message shared, every life touched by his art. Our greatest hope is that Malcolm’s heart and humanity will continue to be felt far and wide.”

In celebration of the announcement, Miller’s estate unveiled a three-minute, behind-the-scenes montage of the ‘Swimming’ and ‘Circles’ sessions in Hawaii. You can watch it below.

Meanwhile, Thundercat has revealed that he recorded a full album with his late friend and frequent collaborator.

The prolific bassist revealed the news when responding to a tweet from a fan which said “Imagine if @Thundercat and @MacMiller did an entire album together.”

Responding with: “It exist,” his response put fans into a frenzy on Twitter, asking for him to release it. Three hours later, Thundercat tried to quell the demands.

“Everything isn’t meant to be put out like that. Me and Mac worked on a lot of different things. He did as he saw fit y’all gotta relax lol. Bout to get my emotions flying all over the place,” he wrote on Twitter.