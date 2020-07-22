Mac Miller’s team are working on a tribute to the late rapper

Mac Miller’s team are working on a new tribute project to celebrate the late rapper’s life and music.

The announcement, made overnight on Warner’s Twitter account, asked fans to offer their “stories, thoughts and wishes” by calling a toll-free number which had been set up specifically for the project. It included a website address, where fans must register to gain access to the number and leave their tributes.

The message from Warner lists no title for the project or a release date.

Earlier this year, Warner released Miller’s posthumous album ‘Circles’, his sixth body of work. Miller had been working on the album before he died from an accidental drug overdose in September 2018, aged 26.

‘Circles’ was completed after Miller’s death by producer Jon Brion, who had also worked with the late rapper on the record ‘Swimming’.

NME’s four-star review of ‘Circles’ described the album as “a conflicting, tantalising taste of what might have been”.

“While it’s hard to listen to him talking about self-deterioration and how he spends far too much time in his own head, it’s a privilege to hear him share his inner most thoughts over a bed of sweeping, inventive sonics.

“This is the album Mac Miller was born to make.”