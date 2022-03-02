Machine Gun Kelly adds lockdown songs to streaming

Machine Gun Kelly has added a new EP to streaming services that features three songs from his recent lockdown sessions – you can check it out below.

Back in 2020, the rapper/rocker delivered a series of cover songs recorded while the world was in self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some of the songs MGK has covered as part of his #LockDownSessions included Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes the Sun’, John Mayer‘s ‘Waiting On The World To Change’, and KiD CuDi‘s ‘Pursuit of Happiness’.

Today (March 2), he’s dropped off a trio of tracks from the sessions including ‘Roll The Windows Up’, which pays homage to Mike Posner’s ‘Smoke and Drive’; ‘Pretty Toxic Revolver’, which samples Shawn Mendes‘ ‘Mercy’; and a PVRIS mash-up, ‘In These Walls (My House)’.

“It’s been two years since ‘lockdown sessions’ hit youtube, finally time to upload on streaming platforms,” MGK tweeted, announcing the EP. “All this in celebration of Mainstream Sellout coming 3.25.2022.”

You can listen to MGK’s ‘Lockdown Sessions’ below:

Kelly’s new album ‘Mainstream Sellout’ is set for release on March 25; it was previously titled ‘Born With Horns’.

The most recent single he shared from the project is ‘Emo Girl’ featuring Willow. It marks Kelly’s first new single of 2022, and follows on from his August single ‘Papercuts’. He also featured on iann dior’s ‘Thought It Was’ with Travis Barker last month.

Last month, he shared a snippet of more new music from his forthcoming LP while also unveiling the guitar he’s going to be using for his new era.

Meanwhile, 2K Sports has announced that Machine Gun Kelly will be a playable character in its upcoming wrestling game WWE 2K22.