Machine Gun Kelly allegedly ignores assault and battery lawsuit

It’s claimed that Machine Gun Kelly hasn’t responded to an assault and battery lawsuit filed against him by a disabled parking lot attendant.

In the complaint filed September 8, the attendant John Tilli alleged that Kelly (real name Colson Baker) pushed and threatened him while he was working. The lawsuit comes as last year, L.A. City Attorney’s Office decided not to go forward with charges due to a lack of “reasonable likelihood of conviction”

The alleged incident occurred on the set of Good Mourning With A U the film Baker is co-directing with Mod Sun. Tilli claims he arrived at his job that morning, found Baker and a group of people filming something in the bank’s parking lot and questioned whether the group had a permit, which they apparently didn’t.

Tilli then alleges he asked them to leave multiple times before Baker allegedly pushed him and began “yelling threats” at Tilli, leaving him “shaken up” and “upset,” according to the suit seen by Rolling Stone.

According to the complaint, Tilli has “a mental and/or emotional condition that was made worse by Baker’s wrongful conduct,” which made him “more susceptible to injury than a normal healthy person would have been.”

Baker’s apparent failure to answer the complaint meant that a Los Angeles County Superior Court clerk had to find him in “default”, meaning he’s lost his right to appear in the case. It also means Tilli can pursue a $25,000 (£18,500) civil penalty as well as damages.

Kelly has not publicly spoken about the allegations but in September his team denied the claims.

“The accuser came on to the location of a film, harassing and becoming physical with a producer and members of the crew,” a source claimed to the New York Post. “He was asked to leave the set, and this report is frivolous as evidenced by a lack of witnesses and any physical evidence.”