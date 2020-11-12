Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker are working on new music together

Travis Barker has revealed that he’s working on new music with Machine Gun Kelly.

The Blink-182 drummer has teamed up with the Ohio rapper on a number of occasions in the past, and contributed to and executively produced MGK’s recent “pop-punk” album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday (November 10), Barker told his fans that he’d been in the studio with Machine Gun Kelly once again the previous evening (November 9).

“This man @machinegunkelly really just came thru last night and knocked out 3 songs in a few hrs,” he wrote. You can see the tweet below.

On his Instagram Stories feed, meanwhile, the drummer said that he and MGK had joined forces with Jaden Hossler (aka Jxdn) in the studio. The update came alongside a video clip showing the musicians together, according to Loudwire.

Barker appeared with MGK during the latter’s livestreamed show from The Roxy in Los Angeles last month, which saw the pair perform ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ in its entirety.

In a four-star review, NME said that the album “not only proves MGK can do whatever the hell he likes, but that also maybe pop-punk still has something important to offer the world.”

MGK and Barker shared a joint cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’ over the summer in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Its accompanying video saw the musicians take to the LA streets to protest against police brutality towards African Americans in the wake of George Floyd’s death.