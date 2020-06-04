GAMING  

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’ for Black Lives Matter

The pair took part in the recent LA protests

By Tom Skinner
Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. CREDIT: Press/YouTube still

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker have shared a joint cover of Rage Against The Machine‘s ‘Killing In The Name’ in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A number of BLM protests have been held in the US over the last week following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

MGK and the Blink-182 drummer, who have collaborated on multiple occasions in the past, took to the streets of Los Angeles in the fight against police brutality towards African Americans.

Following their participation in the event, the pair recorded a cover of RATM’s 1992 protest single ‘Killing In The Name Of’. “They wrote this song in 1992. It’s been 28 years since, and every word still applies,” MGK wrote on Twitter.

“Me and Travis Barker wanted to bring it back for these times…”

In the cover’s accompanying video, black and white footage of the musicians protesting on the LA streets is interspersed with clips of them tracking the song in the studio. In one scene, MGK holds a sign reading: “Stop arresting protestors! Arrest killer cops!!”

Machine Gun Kelly had previously expressed his thoughts on Twitter, where he wrote “fuck white privilege” and “fight the system” among other comments regarding recent events.

Barker, meanwhile, has since tweeted a video of himself at the protests. “NO JUSTICE NO PEACE,” he captioned the clip, referencing the message written on his placard. You can see those posts below.

George Floyd was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

The officer in question, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three of his colleagues – Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung – are now all facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

 

 

  • In This Article:
  • Rock
