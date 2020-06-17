Watch Machine Gun Kelly’s new video for acoustic version of Travis Barker collaboration ‘Bloody Valentine’

Machine Gun Kelly has released an acoustic version of his Travis Barker collaboration ‘Bloody Valentine’ — you can watch the track’s accompanying video below.

Originally released on May 1, the song is the first single to be taken from Kelly’s upcoming fifth album ‘Tickets to My Downfall’, which is set for release on July 17 via Bad Boy/Interscope Records.

According to a press statement, Kelly said that the narrative of ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ will “revolve around a complex and seductive love story”.

Directed by Sam Cahill, the accompanying video for this acoustic version of ‘Bloody Valentine’ sees Kelly playing guitar while looking out at a sunset over the city of LA.

Kelly and Barker have been teaming up during the coronavirus lockdown by performing cover versions of famous songs, including Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’ and Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’.

The former followed Kelly and Barker both partaking in the global protests which were sparked by the killing of George Floyd on May 25 while in police custody. Speaking about Floyd’s death, Kelly tweeted: “I’m ashamed someone who looks like me could treat another human like this, but they been doing it since the beginning of time.

“Our generation has [to] be the one’s [sic] to stop it. My loyalty’s with the people. Fuck the system. Fight the system.”

One fan who criticised Kelly for taking part in the Black Lives Matter protests was told “good, I don’t want your racist money” by the singer/rapper after the fan said they were deleting Kelly’s albums.