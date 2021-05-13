Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about his bizarre necklace which contains drops of Megan Fox’s blood.

Kelly and Fox revealed the jewellery earlier this year. On Instagram, Kelly wrote at the time: “I wear your blood around my neck,” captioning an image of a necklace which appeared to contain a drop of blood.

Speaking on the Ellen show this week, host Ellen DeGeneres asked Kelly: “Was that your idea, or did she fall down and hurt herself, and you had a little thing?”

Kelly explained: “Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie. This was really new in our relationship. I didn’t have a passport [at the time] either.

“So she was going out to Bulgaria, so I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.’

“Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA.”

It was announced yesterday (May 12) that DeGeneres is ending her talk show in 2022 after 19 years on the air.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres said in an initial statement.

DeGeneres informed her staff of the decision earlier this week (May 11) and will sit down with Oprah Winfrey to further talk about the news on Ellen today (May 13).

Machine Gun Kelly is due to perform at Reading & Leeds festivals this August alongside headliners Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Post Malone, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Queens Of The Stone Age.

An extensive US tour will follow in September and October, as well as a December homecoming gig at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – the biggest venue in Cleveland, Ohio.