Machine Gun Kelly has released new song ‘Why Are You Here’ – which follows through on the rapper’s claim that he’d be going rock on his new songs.

Earlier this month (December 8), Machine Gun Kelly said he’d be releasing a rock album in 2020. The release of ‘Why Are You Here’ backs this up, featuring a guitar melody as well as traditional bass and drums.

Advertisement

MGK has also clarified his change of musical direction, tweeting: “I’d like to reword what I said: pop-punk album 2020.”

The musical switch-up was first hinted at in June, when Machine Gun Kelly tweeted: “Ten years later, people still don’t understand this one simple fact: you can’t box me into one genre.”

I’d like to reword what I said last week to this:

pop-punk album 2020 https://t.co/25xir1KDiD — colson (@machinegunkelly) December 18, 2019

MGK has plenty of rock credentials. He played Motely Crue drummer Tommy Lee in Netflix biopic The Dirt and in June made ‘I Think I’m Okay’ with Travis Barker of Blink-182 and Yungblud. He teamed up again with Barker recently for a version of Blink classic ‘What’s My Age Again’.

Barker and Machine Gun Kelly’s performance of ‘What’s My Age Again’ came at the Emo Nite club’s fifth birthday concert in Los Angeles, where the Cleveland rapper brought along the gold disc recently awarded to ‘I Think I’m Okay’.

Advertisement

‘Hotel Diablo’, the fourth Machine Gun Kelly album, was released in July. It received a two-star review on NME. Reviewer Dhruva Balram said: “MGK sticks to a tried and tested formula which ultimately feels bland.”