Machine Gun Kelly hopes to release his next album in 2021

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he wants to release another album at some point next year.

The Ohio rapper – real name Richard Colson Baker – dropped his pop-punk-inspired fifth record ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ back in September.

Taking part in iHeartRadio’s AskAnythingChat over the weekend (November 14), MGK expressed his aims for 2021 – but explained that he didn’t have “enough time” to complete all of the projects he’d hoped to.

“[I’m] definitely directing a movie, releasing another album, performing ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ live – that’s necessary,” the rapper said of his plans. “And being a good human, those are all my 2021 top of the list.”

You can watch the video in full below.

Elsewhere in the broadcast, Baker revealed to fans that his ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ musical will come out “early December, I think [the] first week of December”. He told NME last month that filming for the “pop-punk Grease” had already wrapped.

“It was almost like shooting 14 music videos back-to-back, but with a narrative that’s outside of my personal life stories,” he explained in that interview.

“It focuses on other characters, and then me and [Travis Barker] are just the narrators. It’s an interesting concept because it hasn’t been done for an album ever, maybe outside of like Pink Floyd’s The Wall.”

Travis Barker revealed last week (November 10) that he’s working on new music with Machine Gun Kelly, though it’s unclear as to whether these songs will appear on MGK’s sixth studio album. The Blink-182 drummer contributed to and executively produced ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.