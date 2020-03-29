Machine Gun Kelly has shared a cover of John Mayer’s ‘Waiting On the World to Change’ – listen to it below.

Released as part of MGK’s #LockDownSessions, a series of cover songs recorded while the world is in self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 12th instalment sees the rapper/rocker put his own spin on John Mayer’s 2006 single.

Taken from the singer-songwriter’s third studio album ‘Continuum’, the song was also used as part of Barack Obama’s historic 2008 presidential campaign.

Besides getting some assistance from frequent collaborators Omer Fedi and Rook, Kelz is also joined by musician Truck Norris.

Watch Machine Gun Kelly’s cover of ‘Waiting On the World to Change’ below:

Earlier this week, Machine Gun Kelly teamed up with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker for a cover of Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business’.

Other songs MGK has covered as part of his #LockDownSessions series include Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and KiD CuDi‘s ‘Pursuit of Happiness’.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly joined Yungblud for a live-streamed gig dubbed ‘Shit’s Weird Keep Calm and Carry On’.

Announced in the wake of various gig and tour cancellations owing to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the singer performed live on YouTube as 41,000 fans watched on.