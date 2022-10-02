Machine Gun Kelly joined by Skepta and Yungblud at Wembley gig

Machine Gun Kelly played a huge Wembley Arena gig last night (October 1) and was joined by special guests Skepta and Yungblud – see footage below.

The rapper and singer is currently on the European and UK leg of his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ world tour and hit London on Saturday night.

Alongside highlights from his own catalogue, the 28-song set saw Kelly welcome frequent collaborator Yungblud to the stage to perform ‘Acting Like That’ and ‘I Think I’m Okay’.

Earlier in the set, Skepta was a surprise guest and performed ‘Praise The Lord’ with the rapper-turned-pop-punk star.

See footage of the collaborations below.

Aaaaand Skepta and Machine Gun Kelly pic.twitter.com/Q6oXWvd6vG — ali (@Justdip) October 1, 2022

Back in August, Kelly pulled out a few tricks for the final show of his North American tour, which took place in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. During the show, the rapper-turned-pop-punk star zip-lined across the entire football field-length of the venue, Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium. Footage shared by MGK on Instagram shows him soaring high above audience member’s heads as he moved from one end of the stadium to the other.

Elsewhere during the set, MGK – for the second time in as many months – smashed a wine glass against his own face. He later posted a video of himself with blood gushing from his face following the incident, writing: “Oh my God, Cleveland. That was fucking insane.”

During the Cleveland show, Kelly was also joined by Avril Lavigne to perform their collaboration ‘Bois Lie’, taken from Lavigne’s latest album ‘Love Sux’. Travis Barker also played a handful of songs with Kelly later on in the set, having returned to the tour against doctor’s orders following the Blink-182 drummer’s hospitalisation for pancreatitis in June.

Machine Gun Kelly’s UK tour continues on Tuesday (October 4) in Birmingham. See the list of remaining dates below and buy tickets here.

OCTOBER 2022

4 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena’^

6 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena’^

7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro’^

9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena’^

12 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live’^

^With support from iann dior

‘With support from 44phantom